License and Permits | July 9, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 29:

Walker Service Electric: Kingman; electrical panel repair.

Hector Larios: 4828 Casey Lane, Kingman; manufactured home repair due to fire.

Ambient Edge: 9775 S. Prescott Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

Jerry Miller: 3748 E Calle Del Monte, Kingman; gas line replacement.

Ambient Edge: 1137 E. Bermuda Ave., Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

De Vault Electric: 4120 E. Long Mountain Road, Kingman; 200 amp electrical upgrade to existing barn.

All American Air Conditioning: 11 Wild Quail Circle, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

AZ Sunwest Construction: 4620 W. Quartzite Drive, Golden Valley; skirting replacement on existing mobile home.

Vanessa Woods Carmody: 1540 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; emergency electrical and gas repair.

Donald Hunt: 1454 S. Easter Lane, Golden Valley; power pole.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 28:

Truelove Plumbing: 3520 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Walker Service Electric: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 3350 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Historic Restoration: Andy Devine and Railroad avenues, Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

Mohave Shadez: 2101 Mine Shaft Road, Kingman; awnings; $370.

Joseph Andre O’Neill: 309 Maple Street, Kingman; detached garage; $345.

Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3720 N. Adams St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Streamline Solar: 2237 Fripps Ranch Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

Custodio Naranjo: 2733 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.

Main Construction/Landscape: 1808 Pacific Ave. Kingman; new SFR; $4,708.

Joseph Andre O’Neill: 309 Maple St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,025.

Shane and Christine Moline: 3387 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,793.

Leyva Dev and Construction: 3810 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $5,035.

Turquoise Canyon Construction: 4182 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,223.

Big Red Construction: 3025 Evans St., Kingman; new SFR: $5,569.

Forty Four Construction: 3327 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

K Squared: 3620 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,265.

Juan Zumero: 320 S. Fifth St., Kingman; remodel; $48.

Michael Lawlor: 1966 Davis Ave., Kingman; remodel; $97.

Mary Hernandez: 4873 Steinke Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $678.

Inspector: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; roof sign; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 29:

Kingman Force on Force/Zanna Enterprises: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; martial arts.

Hiser & Co.: 114 Tucker St. Ste. 9, Kingman; real estate broker.

Sunset Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto accessories.

Builders Enviro Services: 119 N. 30th St., Phoenix: contractor.

Correctional Cleaning: 2715 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; janitorial.

FM Sewing Machine Repair: 3475 Rosewood St., Kingman; appliance repair.

American Striping: 2129 E. Amber Drive, Fort Mohave; parking lot striping.

Schmit Electric: 9292 E. Sutton Drive, Scottsdale; contractor.

Desert Water Systems: 4020 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; water treatment.

Hughes-Nelson Painting: 720 Indigo Court, Pomona, California; contractor.