License and Permits | July 9, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 29:
Walker Service Electric: Kingman; electrical panel repair.
Hector Larios: 4828 Casey Lane, Kingman; manufactured home repair due to fire.
Ambient Edge: 9775 S. Prescott Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
Jerry Miller: 3748 E Calle Del Monte, Kingman; gas line replacement.
Ambient Edge: 1137 E. Bermuda Ave., Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
De Vault Electric: 4120 E. Long Mountain Road, Kingman; 200 amp electrical upgrade to existing barn.
All American Air Conditioning: 11 Wild Quail Circle, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
AZ Sunwest Construction: 4620 W. Quartzite Drive, Golden Valley; skirting replacement on existing mobile home.
Vanessa Woods Carmody: 1540 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; emergency electrical and gas repair.
Donald Hunt: 1454 S. Easter Lane, Golden Valley; power pole.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 28:
Truelove Plumbing: 3520 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
Walker Service Electric: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Truelove Plumbing: 3350 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Historic Restoration: Andy Devine and Railroad avenues, Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.
Mohave Shadez: 2101 Mine Shaft Road, Kingman; awnings; $370.
Joseph Andre O’Neill: 309 Maple Street, Kingman; detached garage; $345.
Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3720 N. Adams St., Kingman; electric; $128.
Streamline Solar: 2237 Fripps Ranch Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
Custodio Naranjo: 2733 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.
Main Construction/Landscape: 1808 Pacific Ave. Kingman; new SFR; $4,708.
Joseph Andre O’Neill: 309 Maple St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,025.
Shane and Christine Moline: 3387 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,793.
Leyva Dev and Construction: 3810 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $5,035.
Turquoise Canyon Construction: 4182 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,223.
Big Red Construction: 3025 Evans St., Kingman; new SFR: $5,569.
Forty Four Construction: 3327 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.
K Squared: 3620 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,265.
Juan Zumero: 320 S. Fifth St., Kingman; remodel; $48.
Michael Lawlor: 1966 Davis Ave., Kingman; remodel; $97.
Mary Hernandez: 4873 Steinke Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $678.
Inspector: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; roof sign; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 29:
Kingman Force on Force/Zanna Enterprises: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; martial arts.
Hiser & Co.: 114 Tucker St. Ste. 9, Kingman; real estate broker.
Sunset Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto accessories.
Builders Enviro Services: 119 N. 30th St., Phoenix: contractor.
Correctional Cleaning: 2715 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; janitorial.
FM Sewing Machine Repair: 3475 Rosewood St., Kingman; appliance repair.
American Striping: 2129 E. Amber Drive, Fort Mohave; parking lot striping.
Schmit Electric: 9292 E. Sutton Drive, Scottsdale; contractor.
Desert Water Systems: 4020 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; water treatment.
Hughes-Nelson Painting: 720 Indigo Court, Pomona, California; contractor.
