Mohave's Most Wanted | July 9, 2018

As of Tuesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Kylie Tye McGee
DOB: 09/30/1994 White Female 5-4 120 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 06/06/2018
Christopher Wade Owens
DOB: 05/05/1998 White Male 5-11 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 Undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/25/2018
Gilberto Nabor Sanchez
DOB: 04/27/1969 Hispanic Male 5-8 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 06/25/2018
Joseph Michael Sanchez
DOB: 09/29/1986 White Male 5-6 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony; aggravated harassment, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 03/16/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Michael James Gardner
Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 felony; traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 09/20/2017
Caputre: 07/02/2018
Shaelee Marie Matthews
Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/22/2018
Capture: 06/19/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
