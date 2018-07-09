Mohave's Most Wanted | July 9, 2018

As of Tuesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Kylie Tye McGee

DOB: 09/30/1994 White Female 5-4 120 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 06/06/2018

Christopher Wade Owens

DOB: 05/05/1998 White Male 5-11 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 Undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/25/2018

Gilberto Nabor Sanchez

DOB: 04/27/1969 Hispanic Male 5-8 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 06/25/2018

Joseph Michael Sanchez

DOB: 09/29/1986 White Male 5-6 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony; aggravated harassment, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 03/16/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Michael James Gardner

Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 felony; traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 09/20/2017



Caputre: 07/02/2018

Shaelee Marie Matthews

Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/22/2018



Capture: 06/19/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department