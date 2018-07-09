Mohave's Most Wanted | July 9, 2018

  • Originally Published: July 9, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • As of Tuesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Kylie McGee

    Kylie Tye McGee

    DOB: 09/30/1994 White Female 5-4 120 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 06/06/2018

    photo

    Christopher Wade Owens

    Christopher Wade Owens

    DOB: 05/05/1998 White Male 5-11 165 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 Undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 04/25/2018

    photo

    Gilberto Nabor Sanchez

    Gilberto Nabor Sanchez

    DOB: 04/27/1969 Hispanic Male 5-8 165 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 06/25/2018

    photo

    Joseph Michael Sanchez

    Joseph Michael Sanchez

    DOB: 09/29/1986 White Male 5-6 140 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony; aggravated harassment, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 03/16/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    Michael James Gardner

    Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 felony; traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 09/20/2017

    Caputre: 07/02/2018

    Shaelee Marie Matthews

    Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 05/22/2018

    Capture: 06/19/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

