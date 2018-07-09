Rescuers prepare to move rest of boys, coach from Thai cave

This frame grab from video tweeted by Elon Musk shows a "tiny kid-sized submarine" being tested in a pool at Palisades Charter High School, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Musk's Space X rocket company tested the submarine that could potentially help rescue the remaining children and their coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. (Courtesy of Elon Musk)

TASSANEE VEJPONGSA & KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA, AP

  • Originally Published: July 9, 2018 6 a.m.

    • 4 Rescued from Thai Cave Operation by Associated Press

    MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Authorities are preparing to resume extractions of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand a day after four boys were rescued.

    The dangerous mission began Sunday with rain threatening to raise water levels inside the cave where the team was stranded two weeks. There was a heavy but brief downpour Monday morning. New oxygen tanks were being placed in the cave before the second stage of the rescue effort began.

    Extracting everyone could take four days, but Sunday's success raised hopes that could be done.

    Thailand's interior minister said the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue will return as they know the cave conditions and what to do. The boys rescued Sunday were described as strong and safe but needed to undergo medical checks.

