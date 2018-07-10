Car stuck in monsoon floodwaters on Stockton Hill Road

KINGMAN – A car got stuck in floodwaters on Stockton Hill Road during Monday’s monsoon downpour and the driver was assisted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

A citizen reported that a sedan had been washed off Stockton Hill Road near mile post 13 at around 7 p.m. Monday and became submerged in the running wash.

The 19-year-old male driver was able to leave the car and get to safety.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to use extreme caution around running water in washes. It’s simple: Turn around, don’t drown.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office