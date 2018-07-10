Car stuck in monsoon floodwaters on Stockton Hill Road

A car got stuck in floodwaters on Stockton Hill Road during Monday’s monsoon downpour and the driver was assisted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team. (Photo courtesy Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

    • KINGMAN – A car got stuck in floodwaters on Stockton Hill Road during Monday’s monsoon downpour and the driver was assisted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

    A citizen reported that a sedan had been washed off Stockton Hill Road near mile post 13 at around 7 p.m. Monday and became submerged in the running wash.

    The 19-year-old male driver was able to leave the car and get to safety.

    The Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to use extreme caution around running water in washes. It’s simple: Turn around, don’t drown.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

