D-backs blast three homers in 5-3 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — David Peralta and A.J. Pollock homered in Arizona's four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Nick Ahmed also went deep as the Diamondbacks won for the fourth straight time at Coors Field.

Arizona was held in check by Colorado starter Tyler Anderson but a high pitch count ended his night after six innings. The Diamondbacks pounced on the Rockies' bullpen in the seventh.

Jake McGee (1-3) walked Jeff Mathis, allowed a double to pinch-hitter Chris Owings before Peralta hit the first pitch he saw into the seats in right to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.

Pollock hit a solo homer later in the inning off Scott Oberg.

The big inning wasted another strong outing for Anderson. He has allowed just one run in his last three starts, two of which have come at Coors Field. He has a 0.45 ERA since losing to the Miami Marlins on June 23rd.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer off Archie Bradley in the bottom of the seventh, tying him for the NL lead in that category. The Rockies put the tying run on first but Andrew Chafin retired the last two batters to end the threat.

Randall Delgado (2-0) tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief of Patrick Corbin to get the win. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Trainer's Room

Diamondbacks: RHP Clay Buchholz (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen on Tuesday while INF Deven Marrero (left oblique strain) continues to do range-of-motion exercises.

Rockies: OF David Dahl (broken right foot) took batting practice Wednesday. Dahl has been out since June 1 after fouling a ball off his foot against San Francisco.

Up Next

Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller (0-3, 9.00) makes his fourth start Wednesday since returning from Tommy John surgery. He will face Colorado RHP German Marquez (7-8, 4.92), who is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 14 strikeouts and no walks in his last two starts.