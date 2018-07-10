Golden Valley man arrested for burglary, weapons

GOLDEN VALLEY – Travis Daniel Leduc, Jr., 26, of Golden Valley, was arrested Friday for burglary, narcotics and prohibited possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted a man about items reportedly stolen from his property, including a storage shed valued at $1,500. They saw a damaged fence and tire tracks from the shed to the road.

The victim showed deputies photos of the shed and other missing items, and shortly thereafter told deputies he saw the shed in the 3400 block of Mayer Road.

Deputies talked to the home owner, who said his son, later identified as Leduc, had built the shed a couple weeks earlier. Deputies determined it was the same shed as in the photos.

During a property search, deputies found a bottle with narcotic pills and two firearms. Leduc is a prohibited possessor due to prior felonies. They also found some of the items reported stolen.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office