Haboob seen in north Kingman Monday

An extremely large fast-moving dust storm, commonly referred to as a Haboob, moves across an area just north of Northern Avenue on Stockton Hill Road, in Kingman Monday. The Haboob reached a height about 2,000 feet tall and the photo only depicts its leading edge. A haboob's giant brown wall contains a lot more than just desert dirt, according to air quality experts. They include manure and pesticides from agricultural land, and dust and tiny spores from beneath the desert crust that can also go airborne, making people sick with Valley fever, which is a fungal lung infection.