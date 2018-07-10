Joyride in family car ends in fiery crash

KINGMAN – A boy’s joyride with friends in a family car turned into a fiery crash early Tuesday morning behind Uptown Drug Store in the 2800 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

Kingman police responded to a report at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find several vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Their investigation found that a 14-year-old boy had taken the car and was fleeing from a family member who was following him in another vehicle and trying to get him to stop.

At some point one of the boy’s two friends drove the car when they lost control and crashed into two delivery vehicles parked behind the drug store, causing the fire. The vehicles were a total loss.

The 14-year-old was detained at the scene, while the other two fled and were later turned in by their parents.

All of the juveniles were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then were released to their parents. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department