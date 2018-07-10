Outdoor Notes | July 10, 2018

Draw results are in

In case you haven’t heard, the draw results are now up on the Arizona Game and Fish Department website. You can access the results by calling 602-942-3000 and follow the prompts. I’ve heard of three Kingman sportsmen who drew the most sought after mule deer tag in Arizona, Unit 13B (Arizona Strip). Two of them drew rifle tags, while one has got an archery tag.

According to the AZGFD, there are still a lot of deer tags available for whitetail hunts in the southern part of Arizona.

Check the AZGFD website for a list of leftover tags.

Striper Fishing

Night time fishing on Lake Mead remains excellent for stripers and channel cats. Last week one group of five anglers brought in 261 fish in just 7 hours of fishing. They brought in 232 stripers and 29 channel cats.

On Saturday night Kingman residents Kevin Burgess, his wife Darlynn and daughter LaNae, along with Nevada resident Chad Leonard brought in 176 fish, 166 stripers and 10 channel cats while fishing in Virgin Canyon.

Huge schools of stripers are being seen under green submersible lights that attract minnows and plankton. Anchovies, squid and shrimp are the baits to use for both stripers and channel cats.

Note that there is no limit on striped bass under 20 inches long and 20 fish per person on stripers larger than 20 inches on Lake Mead.

South Cove boat launch remains limited

Boat launching at South Cove remains limited to just one lane. The water is still dropping and the Lake Mead National Recreational Area has placed a pipe mat in the only launch area available to boaters and anglers. It is rough, and launching can be difficult for two wheel drive vehicles.

Trail camera comment period

Don’t forget to send in your comments on the proposed regulation involving trail cameras. The Commission decided to ban live action cameras but allow passive cameras. You can send in your comments at rulemaking@azgfd.org

Lifetime hunting, fishing license

A person who is at 70 years old and has been a resident of Arizona for 25 consecutive years is eligible for a complimentary lifetime hunting and fishing license. Check with the Arizona Game and Fish Department for details on this program.

OHV licensing

Sportsmen who own ATV’s or UTV’s are reminded that they must have an OHV decal along with proper state license registration to operate these vehicles on roads.