Photo contest winners to be featured in Arizona Wildlife Views

KINGMAN – Wildlife photography enthusiasts can put their talents to the test by entering the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 12th annual Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest, the winners of which will be featured in the November-December 2018 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views.

One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be chosen, and the cover photo will be spotlighted inside the award-winning wildlife and outdoor recreation magazine on one of the calendar months.

“Arizona’s diverse wildlife provides ample opportunities to snap deer, elk or bighorn sheep minding their own business or a colorful hummingbird drinking from a feeder right in your own backyard,” game and fish wrote in a press release.

Entries will be assigned a number and evaluated anonymously in the “blind” judging process. Photos will be evaluated on creativity, photographic quality and effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject. Images should meet size and formatting requirements.

Those interested have until 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to submit photos to the contest, which is free to enter. Winners will receive a cash award funded through publication sales.

To enter the contest, send photos to photocontest@azgfd.gov. Applicants must follow the contest’s official rules, which can be found at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department