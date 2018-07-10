Woman arrested for assault with deadly weapon

TRUXTON – Raema Kaye Sumatzkuku, 28, of Peach Springs, was arrested July 8 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 16000 block of Highway 66 in which a man said Sumatzkuku had knocked on his door and asked to use his bathroom.

He allowed her inside and heard a loud noise, and when she left the bathroom, he noticed a glass bottle appeared to have been thrown. When he told her to clean it up, she became angry and combative, grabbing a wooden tool and hitting him in the head.

The victim tried to hold her, but was bitten on the arm. Sumatskuku went in the kitchen and grabbed a knife and moved toward the victim, at which time he drew a gun and told her to leave.

Deputies saw several items in disarray at the home supporting his statements, including the knife on the hallway floor.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office