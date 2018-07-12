Democrats hear from city council, congressional candidates

KINGMAN – City Council candidate Ryan Dooley said Kingman is at a “crossroads” for development between those who want progress and those who want the status quo during his brief address at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee at Calico’s restaurant.

“As a family man and lawyer for the courts, he feels Kingman has a great opportunity and he wants to be part of making it the city we want and need,” said Ed Pyrzynski, secretary for Mohave Democrats.

Also attending the Democrats meeting was David Brill, candidate for U.S. Congress from Prescott, whose slogan is “Using Arizona values to help Arizona families.”

Brill said effective and affordable health care is a big issue, and that smart investment in education and retraining is essential to bring jobs to the community. Also, a sensible fair tax policy would increase people’s financial security.

These issues aren’t being addressed by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, and that’s why Brill is running for his seat. He said Gosar’s agenda is “too radical” for residents of the district.

The room was full of residents interested in the candidates’ thoughts, Pyrzynski added.