Flooding closes Havasu Canyon for 7 to 10 days

KINGMAN – The Havasupai Tribal Council has closed the Havasu Canyon to visitors for 7 to 10 days due to Northern Arizona’s monsoon rains causing a flash flood at Havasupai Falls.

Two waves of flooding, one of about 7 feet, hit Supai before dark Wednesday, and another that hit at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, caused the closure. There were approximately 200 tourists in the area at the time but there are no reports of anyone missing or seriously injured.

The Tourist Office and Emergency Response Team evacuated the campgrounds and opened the community building and school for people to sleep. Cell and water services are operational at the village, and the café remains open. No visitors have been evacuated from the village, which has so far remained untouched by the flood waters. However, there is significant flooding in several buildings from rain water. Indian Route 18 is also closed until further notice.

Grand Canyon Caverns will provide breakfast, shower facilities and access to telephones for those who have been evacuated. Tourists with upcoming reservations should contact a travel adviser for additional information and not the Tribal Tourism Office, as the office’s phone lines are being used for emergency services.

For pictures and videos of the flooding, go to Facebook.com/groups/Havasupai.

Information provided by HMA Public Relations