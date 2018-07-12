Letter | What is stealing?

Is stealing unlawful? Yes, it is, and if caught stealing you may end up in jail.

Earlier this year many Arizona teachers went on strike for higher wages. They abandoned their classrooms and took to the streets waving #RedForEd placards and adorned themselves in red T-shirts.

Those efforts resulted in a 19 percent pay increase for teachers, but that is not enough for them.

Now there is a movement named #InvestInRed. It is a way to punish high achievers in Arizona who are at the top 1 percent of wage earners.

In essence, what #InvestInRed amounts to is making stealing lawful.

Perhaps a more apt slogan might be, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” – Karl Marx

We already have a “progressive” income tax where those who make more pay more.

I hope that #InvestInRed fails and that stealing remains an unlawful act.

Gerald Graham

Kingman