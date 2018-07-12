‘Little Mermaid’ featured at Float-In Movie night

KINGMAN – The Parks and Recreation Department is showing “The Little Mermaid” for its Float-In Movie event Friday at Centennial Park pool, 3333 Harrison Ave.

The special aquatic event is a fun way to cool off during the hot summer nights while taking in a movie at the pool.

“We’re very excited to host this great event,” said Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator. “It’s a cute movie with a good lesson and great story for the family.”

Movie-goers can bring air mattresses, tubes and other floatation devices, along with their own food and drink, but no glass, Fruhwirth added. Concessions will also be available for sale at the pool.

Admission is $3 and everyone is welcome, but only 250 people are allowed in the pool. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at about 8:15 p.m. Children under 4 feet tall or who cannot swim must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 928-757-7919.