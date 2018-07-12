Obituary | Patricia “Pat” Elaine (Loll) Moore

Patricia “Pat” Elaine (Loll) Moore, 80, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, July 6, 2018. She joined her loving husband, Allen Nelson Moore.

Pat was born on May 6, 1938, in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania to the late, Aloysius Edward Loll and Florentine Goebel. Pat was number 14 of 15 children. Pat spent her life dedicated to caring for children. Not only for her own family, but for the children of many folks in the small mining town of Bagdad, Arizona and at Kingman High School in the daycare. Pat was a beautiful person who touched the lives of all who knew her.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by six siblings; Carl Loll (Patsy), Ruth Loll, Herman Loll, George Loll, Mildred Zongas and Anna Raffestin (Bernard). Her two daughters; Barbara Stark and Carla Matthews (Joey), four grandchildren; Elizabeth Matthews (Jonathan), Joseph Matthews, Cristopher Matthews, and Bridget Brown (Shawn), and four great-grandchildren; Calista, Cameron, Kelsie, and Kayla.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Pat was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home the night prior, Friday July 13, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. with the rosary at 6 p.m.