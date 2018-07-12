Obituary | Thomas (Tom) Ray Titensor/Christopher

Thomas (Tom) Ray Titensor/Christopher, 71, passed away of heart failure on June 13, 2018 , in Provo Utah. He was born Oct.24, 1946 in Afton, Wyoming to Ralph and Dortha Titensor.

He attended the Afton Schools and graduated from Star Valley High School in 1965.

While in high school, he lettered in football and basketball. He participated in the music programs and was vice-president for his senior class.

While in high school, Tom worked at the “Highway Market.” Then for the “U.S. Forest Service”, working with survey crews in the Grey’s River Wyoming Area. Tom enlisted in the National Guard serving from 1966 to 1972.

Upon his graduation, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Then, transferred to University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. While in Salt Lake City he was employed by the Salt Lake County Health Department.

He then moved to Evanston, Wyoming where he became a Licensed and Registered Surveyor throughout the western states. During this time he worked for different companies, developing his talents and expertise, becoming recognized for his professionalism. Tom’s talent took him to Kingman, Arizona, where he served, as “Vice-President - Surveying” for “Mohave Engineering Associates, Inc.”

Tom was known for his outgoing personality. He loved to visit and tell stories and made friends easily everywhere he went. Tom also had a passion for the outdoors, skiing with his dad and brothers, ATVs, guns, golf or just watching the sunset at the top of a mountain range. He loved it all.

While surveying in Pinedale, Wyoming, Tom met Janet (Jan) Kenast and they later married in December of 1988. Jan proceeded him in death in 2005. He is survived by Jan’s Daughters, Kathryn (Bugs) Duncan and Jacque (Kevin) Lempka. 4 Grandchildren, Lacy, Michael, Zach, Kali. Siblings, Mary Lou (Garold) Jensen, George (Sara) Titensor, John (Ronette) Titensor.

Memorial Service for Thomas Ray Titensor/Christopher

July 14 1 p.m.

Springville Utah Stake Center (Relief Society Room)

245 S. 600 East, Springville UT.