American Woodmark recognized for employee health program

KINGMAN – American Woodmark employees are putting together a health and wellness program after attending a workshop in May presented by Healthy Arizona Worksites Program in Phoenix.

Jeremy Basler, manager of environmental, health and safety for American Woodmark, is leading a team that won a gold award from HAWP for its efforts to improve employee health and wellness at the Kingman Airport plant.

Human resources manager Chelsea Arvin and inventory control manager Angie Morrow are assisting him with the effort.

They’re committed to setting recognizable goals to improve worker health and wellness using a scorecard from the Centers for Disease Control to determine their “current reality,” Basler said.

Their vision is to encourage employees to engage in healthy behaviors, including physical exercise, weight management and healthy diet.

“The first goal is to support employees in making healthier eating choices by providing a new healthy vending option that will give employees access to fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy beverages and nutritionally balanced meal options,” Basler said.

The idea is to create a culture of healthy everyday living by including topics on physical activity in the company’s monthly employee meetings and its internal Wooden Nickle communication.

The company also plans to hold a health and wellness fair with vendors to promote weight management, stress management, and general wellness initiatives. “The team continues to work on the established goals, having fully implemented one goal to date already,” Basler said.