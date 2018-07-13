Bathauer Memorial Tourney set for July 21

KINGMAN – The John Bathauer Memorial Scholarship Tournament is quickly approaching.

The tournament, which is entering its seventh year, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 21 at Centennial Park.

“The John Bathauer Memorial Tournament gave out $10,000 in scholarships this year to all three high schools,” Anne Bathauer said. “John gave back to the community through coaching in the little league and high school programs. Softball has always been a part of the Bathauer family, so having a charity tournament just seemed fitting. John’s memory lives on through every scholarship that is given.”

The tournament field usually consists of 22-30 teams, but registration is still available until July 18 for a cost of $225 per squad.

To sign up, contact Anne Bathauer at 928-279-3624, Jonny Meins at 928-279-1164 or Jennifer Stout at 928-303-9800.

“We will have great raffles, a hitting competition and family fun,” Anne said of the tournament.