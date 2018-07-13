Event Calendar | July 13, 2018

  • Originally Published: July 13, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Float In Movie

    7 p.m. at the Centennial Park Pool 3333 Harrison Ave. 928-757-7919.

    Laughlin Library: Camping 101

    2-3 p.m. at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, Nevada. 702-293-8970.

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    8 a.m. - Noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St.412-568-3536.

    Bullhead City Library: Underwater Explorer

    2 p.m. at the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Rd, in Bullhead City. 702-293-8970.

    SUNDAY, July 15

    Bowl-A-Thon/St. Jude’s

    10 a.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-692-1818.

    Sounds of Kingman/Concert in the Park

    5 - 7 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale St. & Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.

