Horoscopes | July 13, 2018

Birthdays: Ken Jeong, 49; Cheech Marin, 72; Harrison Ford, 76; Patrick Stewart, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t slow down when you should be speeding up. Let others do as they please; it will give you the freedom to do things your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. There is plenty to gain if you are willing to do less talking and more physical action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Search for an opportunity to put your knowledge to good use. Actively look for a position that requires your attributes, and talk your way into the position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your feelings and find out where you stand. It’s important to know what you are up against as well as how you can take advantage of an opportunity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will try your patience. Chill and make a point to do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A short trip or meeting with someone you respect will offer you greater insight into how best to handle your personal relationships. A makeover will encourage you to socialize.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participation will help you attract the attention you are trying to direct to a project you believe in. Speak up and promote what you feel can make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t make a hasty decision or move – no matter what someone else tries to tell you. You are better off using restraint until you have sufficient information to satisfy any uncertainty or doubt you have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Count your money and evaluate your assets. Don’t feel the need to give in to someone offering a sob story.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Loosen up and enjoy the fruits of your labor. You deserve a chance to spend quality time with the people you care about most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express your feelings and make it clear where you stand on controversial topics that can affect your personal relationship. It’s OK to disagree as long as you give others the same privilege.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look into unusual investments and out-of-the-ordinary opportunities. Share your thoughts and intentions and see what transpires.