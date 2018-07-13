House candidates in favor of building border wall

KINGMAN – Build it, and they won’t come.

That was the unanimous agreement among Republican candidates for Arizona’s House of Representatives who espoused their political views on building a wall at the Mexican border at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum.

The immigration issue especially touched home with Leo Biasiucci, who was born and raised in Lake Havasu City, the son of Italian immigrants who came to America in the 1970s.

“Lo and behold, they did it the right way,” he told about 50 Republican supporters in the room at Golden Corral restaurant. “It took them years to prove why they want to be an American. They gave up their Italian citizenship and learned English. They also had to wait five years under a green card, apply for citizenship, learn the constitution and then pass a test on the constitution.”

Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, one of the incumbents for Legislative District 5, said we have a wall and border strike force, but we still haven’t “secured” the border and that needs to be done before any meaningful immigration reform can be implemented.

“The Democrats want to get rid of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Oh my God, what kind of country are we going to be without ICE?” she said.

Cobb said she visited Mexico with Gov. Doug Ducey and a group of Arizona legislators last year and they were stopped by Mexican border officials asking everyone on the bus to show their passports.

“You do this in the United States and there’s outrage. That’s what (former Maricopa County Sheriff) Joe Arpaio did,” she noted.

Building the wall is a “no-brainer,” Biasiucci said. The government is spending $140 billion a year to fight immigration, and the wall would cost about $40 million.

“You heard me talk about my parents emigrating from Italy, so I think you know how I feel,” he said.

He hears media reports about the labor force that comes from Mexico, but nobody’s talking about the human trafficking and sex trafficking and drug dealing that also comes from south of the border, he mentioned.

Jennifer Jones-Esposito said anybody who doesn’t think we need a wall at the border should tear down the fence around their home. It protects them from intruders, she said.

Biasiucci said the United States makes it easy for illegal immigrants to live here, providing them with free health care, free education and welfare benefits.

“We’re here giving them money, free meals, free education. We need to make changes so it’s not so easy anymore. We need to make it a bigger deal,” he said.

Cobb said she just received last year’s statistics from Gov. Ducey about the border strike force that showed nearly 3,200 arrests, 4,700 pounds of dangerous drugs confiscated, including meth, heroin and cocaine, 14,000 pills, 300 firearms and 173,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Build the wall,” state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said. “It’s not about somebody coming over here to pick lettuce. Over 50 percent of them are other than Mexican. They’re from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador. They’re not coming over for a better life. We have drug smugglers. I’ve seen rape trees. They hang the panties of the girls they raped in trees as trophies.”

Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, was unable to attend the Forum due to a previous engagement.