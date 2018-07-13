Police group drops Mosley’s endorsement after speeding incident

PHOENIX – Flap over a speeding violation has cost state Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, his endorsement from the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police.

In a statement issued Thursday, the association representing more than 9,000 law enforcement officers statewide said it has withdrawn its political endorsement of Mosely in his campaign for re-election.

Mosley was pulled over in March by a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy for weaving in and out of traffic while driving 97 mph along State Route 95 near Parker.

The exchange between the lawmaker and the officer, captured on a body camera, shows Mosley smiling as he brags about driving his Lexus at speeds of “130, 140, 120,” miles per hour.

The deputy’s report states: “I informed Mosley that 97 mph in a 55 mph zone is considered criminal speed. Mosley stated he was just in a hurry to get home to surprise his family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Mosley also told me that I should just let him go and that I shouldn’t waste anymore of my time dealing with him due to his immunity as a government official.”

Arizona law gives lawmakers immunity from arrest “in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace, and they shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature, nor for fifteen days next before the commencement of each session.”

Mosley had been endorsed by the FOP based on his past legislative voting record. That endorsement has been withdrawn immediately by the organization’s Executive Board.

“Rep. Mosley’s recklessness, his demeanor and his utter disregard for the safety of the public represent the exact opposite of what the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police looks for in an elected official,” said John Ortolano, president of the organization. “Potentially lethal speeding isn’t a joke. We will not stand with those who think it’s acceptable or funny to risk the lives of others while behind the wheel of a lethal weapon.”

Ortolano also commended the demeanor of the La Paz County Deputy during the traffic stop.

“It’s never easy to deal with someone who thinks they’re above the law, especially someone risking the lives of children and adults,” said Ortolano. “The respect demonstrated by the deputy stands in stark contrast to Rep. Mosley’s flagrant disregard for the law.”

Mosley did not respond to an email request for comment from the Daily Miner.