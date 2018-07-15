5 things to know | Supervisors to look at county’s cost for public records request

KINGMAN –Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Here are five items of interest on the agenda:

Public records requests

Supervisor Buster Johnson has placed an item on the agenda to direct staff to look into the cost, resources and staff time for public records requests. It would include a list of the highest costs by party requesting the records, along with a presentation on what Mohave County is legally required to do when staff receives a public records request.

GVID public hearing

Sitting as the board of directors for the Golden Valley Improvement District, the board will set a public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to its policy to establish modified guidelines and procedures on billing practices and customer service connections. Also, accept the owner’s request for property addition to GVID in Golden Sage Ranchos and approve the establishment of new boundaries for the improvement district.

Fee schedule updates

Adoption of Mohave County Treasurer’s fee schedule updates. An analysis of current costs performed by the Treasurer’s staff shows the need for several revisions, including a new fee for registered mail, changes in amounts currently charged and changes to the current fee descriptions.

Amending USGS funding agreement

On the consent agenda, approve and authorize the chairman to sign an amendment to the joint funding agreement between Mohave County and the U.S. Geological Survey for assessing potential impact of withdrawals from aquifers in the Hualapai Valley, which will increase the USGS cooperative matching funds by $27,000 for a total of $42,000. It will be used to increase modeling support and scenario modeling aspects of the project.

Empire Pump contract

Ratify the county’s well maintenance contract with Empire Pump to perform required repairs and replacement to maintain well No. 6 in the I-40 Industrial Water System in operating condition, in the amount of $79,500 plus a 15 percent project contingency in the amount of $11,925 to be used only to address unforeseen conditions resulting in change orders required to ensure the project’s completion.