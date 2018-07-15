BLM lifts fire restrictions in Phoenix, Colorado River districts

PHOENIX – The Bureau of Land Management has lifted all fire restrictions for public lands administered by the Phoenix District and the Colorado River District as of July 13.

Due to the widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the forecast and a rise in fuel moistures, it has been determined that the likelihood of wildfire has lessened to the degree to where the restrictions can be lifted.

Although fire restrictions have been lifted, it can vary by county or jurisdiction depending on the level of fire danger.

Before hiking or camping be sure you’re aware of fire regulations, restrictions or area closures.

If building a campfire, make sure it’s fully extinguished before leaving the area. Fires should be doused with water, dirt and stirred with a shovel until it’s cold to the touch.

Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used to prevent fires.

If you’re using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Practice “Leave No Trace” principles such as packing out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass because the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding, or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame or using explosives (where permitted).

For more information on fire restrictions by county, visit https://firerestrictions.us/az/. For more information on fire prevention, visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov.

Information provided from Bureau of Land Management