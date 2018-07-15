Horoscopes | July 15, 2018

Birthdays: Tristan Wilds, 29; Lana Parrilla, 41; Jason Bonham, 52; Forest Whitaker, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have to gauge what others are thinking before you respond. Taking the slow route may not be favored, but it will save you from going back and fixing something that went wrong.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider all the possibilities and make a decision before you initiate change. Have all your ducks in a row if you want to come out on top.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t wait to see what others are going to do. Follow your basic instincts and head in the direction that will bring the highest returns.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting along with others will have its rewards. Use your charm to encourage others to pitch in and help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel obligated to get involved in something. Act quickly and get designated responsibilities out of the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to initiate what you want to see happen. Business trips, meetings or gathering information and doing your best to make your dreams come true rests in your hands.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your time and your energy into finding out exactly what you need to know. Once you begin, it will be easy to keep moving forward. It’s the first step that will be the hardest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to find out what’s going on with friends or relatives. Your input will help resolve an issue that’s been causing uncertainty in one of your relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll need to harness your energy and put it into something that will encourage better work. Join a collective group with the same intentions as you; much can be accomplished.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A serious attitude will help you get ahead. Look at the big picture, and make adjustments that are affordable and will take care of what really counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for answers within. A little soul-searching will help you come to conclusions that will in turn lead to a positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Hard work will pay off. A change in your professional or personal goals will help you decipher what you want to do next.