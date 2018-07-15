Lee Williams grad Sutton to play soccer at Rivier University

KINGMAN – River Sutton has been playing soccer for 12 years and will keep the streak going at Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire.

He was one of three seniors on a young Lee Williams High School soccer team last season and he worked hard to excel on the field.

“I have worked hard to get better at my position,” Sutton said. “We had a young team and we had a hard time, but I tried focusing on getting better at my spot and doing what I could.”

Sutton chose Rivier because of the size and he wanted to attend a religious university. The school is not large, but is located in a nature-filled area. The class sizes are ideal to him and he is excited to grow up somewhere far from home.

“I liked the green around the school since we do not have much of that here,” Sutton said. “I visited the school and met the team and the coach. They have a couple goalies and it’s going to be competitive to get the spot. I bring a different skill set and I work really hard, so hopefully it works out.”

Sutton liked the program and the system the coach was running. He wants to be a part of helping the team win its conference.

Sutton intends to major in political science and work towards becoming a lawyer. He also wants to take advantage of the university’s study abroad program.

“When I visited the coach recommended that I do the study abroad program,” Sutton said. “I’d like to go to Italy and Portugal.”

Sutton is ready for the experience and to be given the new challenge of being a collegiate student-athlete.