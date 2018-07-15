Letter | Lizard, arch not worth the money

Drove under the welcome to Kingman arch on June 6, and saw the lizard. These two items cost the citizens of Kingman around $200,000.

The only businesses open were the pawn shops and convenience store. No customers hanging out to shop the few antique shops. The city of Kingman doesn't want shopping in old downtown or they would try to make having a business in downtown more attractive. Businesses in downtown should be open seven days a week, at least 9 a.m. till 7 p.m. or so.

There is nothing to bring visitors to Kingman except an arch and a lizard and no shopping. Certain people and businesses think that Kingman Crossing is going to fix Kingman. The people that have been put in charge of wasting our tax dollars have done a mighty fine job.

Michelle Thompson

Kingman Resident