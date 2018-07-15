MCSO search and rescue saves stranded citizens

KINGMAN – Monsoon season has brought upon us rain, humidity and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue clientele to save from the flooded areas around the county.

Thursday afternoon, MCSO Search and Rescue responded to two separate occasions; one near Willow Ranch and the other at Sacramento Wash.

MCSO responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported a full-size pickup truck that had entered a running wash on Lookout Canyon Road and Willow Ranch, just east of Kingman.

A 75-year-old driver was attempting to drive through the wash to get home but had lost control of his truck by the force of the running water.

Rescuers were able to bring the driver to safety where he was assisted by neighbors while the water receded.

The second incident MCSO Search and Rescue responded to was on Hwy 68 in Golden Valley near mile marker 41 which included several vehicles with seven people who became stranded between two running washes where the water levels were continuing to rise.

As rescuers arrived on scene the water levels began to recede then the rescuers were able to cross the wash to escort those who were stranded to safety.

MCSO Search and Rescue would like to highly encourage the use of extreme caution around running water – Turn around don’t drown!

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office