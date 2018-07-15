United Blood drive in Kingman, Laughlin

Donating blood is a good way to give to those who are in need a way to better their health and potentially save a life. Or if you want to get rid of an ounce of unwanted blood donating is a good way to go.

The United Blood Services is hosting two blood drives in the Mohave County area. In Kingman from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave. in the dining room area will be one of the blood drives.

Another blood drive will be available in Laughlin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Laughlin Library in the multipurpose room, 2840 S. Needles Hwy.



Information provided by United Blood Services