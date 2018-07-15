Vols hosting middle school football camp

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team is set to host a middle school football camp at LWHS.

The camp, which is open to all upcoming 6th-8th graders, runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Walk-up registration is available starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Cost is $30, which includes a camp T-shirt.

The camp will include fundamental skill teaching by coaching staff and players, Kingman’s fastest competition, and various team-building activities.

The Volunteers kick off their 2018 campaign Aug. 17 against Lake Havasu. The home opener is set for 7 p.m. and it will be just the second time the two teams have met on the gridiron.