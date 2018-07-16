City streamlines process for downtown business development

Wesley and Niki Tillmann see downtown Kingman as the land of opportunity, having opened their apparel and printing store on Beale Street in March.

They do silk screen printing for their own clothing brand, as well as custom orders for direct-to-garment printing, banners, business cards and flyers.

Opening a business in Kingman was a breeze for the couple who came from Temecula, California, where they founded their business in 1997.

Other than a minor squabble over how they can hang their store sign, things went smoothly with the city’s business licensing and building permits, Wesley Tillmann said.

The city waived the permit fees on his sign, but required a licensed contractor to hang the sign at a cost of $150 to put in three screws, Tillman said.

“We just wanted to get out of California and start our business somewhere else,” he said. “California wasn’t working for us. We’ve always talked about moving while we’re still young. This reminds us of how Temecula was back in the day. We see this place growing.”

Downtown’s business district has experienced significant growth over the last few years with an eclectic mix of vintage shops, art gallery, yoga center, breweries and restaurants.

“It’s organic and they’ve grown themselves,” said City Clerk Sydney Muhle, who grew up in downtown Kingman. “Their passion is what carried them through. That’s what makes downtown Kingman a gem that you want to tell everybody about, and at the same time, you don’t want it to change.”

The first step in starting a business downtown starts with reaching out to the city, she said. You’ll want to go through planning and zoning to make sure the type of business is allowed at that location. Opening an automobile mechanic shop fits with the Route 66 theme, but it’s not allowed in certain commercial zones, Muhle noted.

Before signing a lease or purchasing a building, always check with building and life safety to inspect the structural integrity of the building. It’s cool to have an antique store in an old building, but you’ll want to factor in additional renovation costs.

Wesley Tillmann said he spent about $20,000 renovating the space for the shop, doing most of the work himself and putting in new flooring that he bought locally from American Woodmark.

“I feel like a lot of people want to support local businesses,” Niki Tillman said. “We haven’t really been marketing. It’s mostly word of mouth.”

A lot of business owners will select a location first and then come to the city for a building permit, only to learn that the building doesn’t meet size requirements or capacity for a particular use, be it retail, restaurants or bars, Muhle said.

“That puts the city in a hard spot. We try to work with people, but we can’t put a square peg in a round hole,” she said.

One thing that can sink a business before it gets off the ground is lack of adequate capital reserves, said Gary Kellogg, economic development director for Kingman.

“Make sure you have enough money to support yourself for a few months or even a year,” he said. “There are a lot of unforeseen costs. You want cash flow, but if your cash flow is short, make sure you have something to fall back on.”

He encourages business owners to come in for a meeting with all the different departments before doing any construction or remodeling, which will save them a lot of headaches.

“We can help you a lot before you nail everything down. Whether it’s a small project or large project, that pre-app meeting really rolls things along,” Kellogg said. “There could be plumbing issues, electrical … it all revolves around your safety and the public’s safety.”

About a week or two before opening your doors, you’ll need to apply for a business license, which is required for anybody operating a business or generating revenue within city limits. The fee is $100 for the first year, and $30 for renewal. The application can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up in person at City Hall.

The application asks for the name of the business, mailing address and phone number, a description of goods or services offered, and type of marketing. It’ll take about five to seven business days to receive their license, providing there aren’t any hold-ups, said Annie Meredith, deputy city clerk.

Whether it’s brick-and-mortar or home-based, a new business must go through five inspections by the building department, planning and zoning, public works, Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department.

Kellogg said the city waives a lot of permit fees to encourage downtown development, which can save business owners thousands of dollars.

Part of downtown Kingman is in the historic overlay district, and it’s the Old West setting that makes Kingman ideal for small boutique shops and businesses with unique products, Kellogg said.

“As the city looks forward, we’re going to be one of the good partners down there. We want to enhance the downtown area and restore buildings like they were,” he said.