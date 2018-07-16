Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday for the interment of Capt. Juston Doherty.

Doherty died last week while on weekend drills with the Arizona National Guard. He was a Train Assess and Counsel Officer at the 215th Regional Institute where he worked to developed officer candidates into commissioned officers. He began serving in the military in 1996, and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Arizona National Guard in 2008.

Doherty served a combat tour in Iraq in 2003 and another in Afghanistan in 2013. He also completed airborne school in 2009 and Ranger school in 2010.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration