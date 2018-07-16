Grant submittals, opioid litigation on the agenda

KINGMAN – After canceling the July 3 regularly scheduled Council meeting due to it landing on the eve of the Fourth of July, the City’s elected officials have a full plate for Tuesday’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., that includes consideration of a grant submittal for the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange, a sales tax quarterly collections report and an opioid litigation discussion.

The following items are included in the Consent agenda:

Council will consider authorizing Mayor Gates to sign documents needed to submit an application for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant for the funding of the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange. The grant is capped at $25 million for all projects. The project in its entirety is expected to cost about $40 million.

The City and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District could enter into an intergovernmental agreement for the maintenance and repair of existing and new fire hydrants. The City of Kingman owns and operates all hydrants within city limits, and the agreement would clarify the responsibilities of each entity in regards to hydrants located in NACFD boundaries. The agreement would have NACFD pay for hydrant maintenance within its district. The Kingman Fire Department would perform regular maintenance and repair of hydrants, and NACFD would pay the City about $12,000 dollars in each of the agreement’s two years.

Council will consider authorizing improvements in technology and service associated with Computer Aided Dispatch through a software maintenance and license agreement with CAPERS software because the City’s current aided dispatch no longer meets the needs of Kingman’s fire or police departments. Total cost for the next five fiscal years is $370,000, and $80,000 was approved for FY 2019.

The following items are included under new business:

There will be two public hearings held at Tuesday’s meeting. One pertains to the rezoning of property at 3655 Lomita Ave. from Residential Single Family to Residential Single Family Planned Development District. The other hearing will be about a request to rezone property on the south side of Gates Avenue between Golf Drive and Western Avenue from Residential Single Family to Residential Multiple Family, Low Density, Planned Development District.

The following items will be discussed in the work session:

Staff will present Council with a report of the quarterly Transaction Sales Tax collections. The report will be for collections during the taxpayer collection period, November to April, and the City collection period, January to June. The latter refers to the time in which the City gets the taxes, while the former is where the taxpayer collected the tax from customers.

The law firm of Keller Rohrback will make a presentation on potential litigation options regarding the impact of opioids on Kingman. Council will discuss later under new business whether it wants to retain the firm and enter into an agreement to move forward with those options.

Josh Noble, City tourism director, will present to Council an overview of the Tourism Division. He will speak about marketing initiatives, event involvement and coordination, and hotel surveys, among other items related to the City’s tourism.

The following item will be discussed in executive session:

Carl Cooper, City attorney, has requested that Council enter executive session to discuss the litigation with the Kingman Airport Authority.