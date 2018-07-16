License and Permits | July 16, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 6:
Arizona Sommers: 7812 E. Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.
Sherman Vandeman: 2360 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; 100 amp electrical.
Merlin Pierce: 4085 Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical.
Thomas Sauter: 1104 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp electric service.
Ambient Edge: 273 E. Painted Trail Way, Kingman; HVAC replacement.
Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement.
Big D’s Home Maintenance & Repair: 3890 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; reroof manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 5:
Air Quality of Kingman: 605 Oak St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $139.
Shannon Construction: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; zero dollars.
Mohave Shadez: 2626 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; awnings; $128.
Louis Sileo: 870 Selma Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.
Humphries Development: 4204 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $345.
Ambient Edge: 1907 Sunset Blvd., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Walker Service Electric: 3375 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; electric; $84.
TFS Custodian: 841 E. Windsor Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Angle Homes: 3306 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.
WB Kingman Contractors: 3352 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,724.
K Squared: 2442 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,258.
K Squared: 2446 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,258.
Prince Pools: 1380 Ellerman Drive, Kingman; pool; $812.
SOS Builders: 3700 N. Pearl St., Kingman; remodel; $812.
John Werner: 2015 Pacific Ave., Kingman; remodel; $58.
Discount Sign Company: 3787 Stockton Hill Road C, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 6:
Sunset Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto accessories.
Art of Doors: 2711 E. Lakin Drive Ste. 3, Flagstaff; doors and windows.
Styles Brothers Custom Millwork: 5706 W. Missouri Ave., Ste. 1100, Glendale; cabinet sales and design.
Don West: 3710 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; DJ services.
Pallets: 2620 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; recyclable collection service.
Alcal Specialty Contracting: 946 N. Market Blvd., Sacramento; contractor.
