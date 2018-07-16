License and Permits | July 16, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 6:

Arizona Sommers: 7812 E. Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Sherman Vandeman: 2360 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; 100 amp electrical.

Merlin Pierce: 4085 Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical.

Thomas Sauter: 1104 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp electric service.

Ambient Edge: 273 E. Painted Trail Way, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Big D’s Home Maintenance & Repair: 3890 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; reroof manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 5:

Air Quality of Kingman: 605 Oak St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $139.

Shannon Construction: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; zero dollars.

Mohave Shadez: 2626 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; awnings; $128.

Louis Sileo: 870 Selma Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.

Humphries Development: 4204 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $345.

Ambient Edge: 1907 Sunset Blvd., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Walker Service Electric: 3375 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; electric; $84.

TFS Custodian: 841 E. Windsor Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 3306 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.

WB Kingman Contractors: 3352 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,724.

K Squared: 2442 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,258.

K Squared: 2446 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,258.

Prince Pools: 1380 Ellerman Drive, Kingman; pool; $812.

SOS Builders: 3700 N. Pearl St., Kingman; remodel; $812.

John Werner: 2015 Pacific Ave., Kingman; remodel; $58.

Discount Sign Company: 3787 Stockton Hill Road C, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 6:

Sunset Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto accessories.

Art of Doors: 2711 E. Lakin Drive Ste. 3, Flagstaff; doors and windows.

Styles Brothers Custom Millwork: 5706 W. Missouri Ave., Ste. 1100, Glendale; cabinet sales and design.

Don West: 3710 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; DJ services.

Pallets: 2620 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; recyclable collection service.

Alcal Specialty Contracting: 946 N. Market Blvd., Sacramento; contractor.