Mohave 911 | July 16, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of July 13:

Burglary, weapons possession

Travis Daniel Leduc, Jr., 26, of Golden Valley, was arrested Friday for burglary, narcotics and prohibited possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted a man about items reportedly stolen from his property, including a storage shed valued at $1,500. They saw a damaged fence and tire tracks from the shed to the road.

The victim showed deputies photos of the shed and other missing items, and shortly thereafter told deputies he saw the shed in the 3400 block of Mayer Road.

Deputies talked to the home owner, who said his son, later identified as Leduc, had built the shed a couple weeks earlier. Deputies determined it was the same shed as in the photos.

During a property search, deputies found a bottle with narcotic pills and two firearms. Leduc is a prohibited possessor due to prior felonies. They also found some of the items reported stolen.

Aggravated assault

Raema Kaye Sumatzkuku, 28, of Peach Springs, was arrested July 8 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 16000 block of Highway 66 in which a man said Sumatzkuku had knocked on his door and asked to use his bathroom.

He allowed her inside and heard a loud noise, and when she left the bathroom, he noticed a glass bottle appeared to have been thrown. When he told her to clean it up, she became angry and combative, grabbing a wooden tool and hitting him in the head.

The victim tried to hold her, but was bitten on the arm. Sumatskuku went in the kitchen and grabbed a knife and moved toward the victim, at which time he drew a gun and told her to leave.

Deputies saw several items in disarray at the home supporting his statements, including the knife on the hallway floor.

Aggravated DUI

Bullhead City resident Jennifer Marie Morris, 40, was arrested Wednesday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check upon receiving a report of a female who was struggling to walk before entering into the driver’s seat of a vehicle, in which sat a young child.

Deputies responded to a business in the 5400 block of Highway 95 and made contact with the female identified as Morris. According to MSCO, deputies asked Morris if she had anything to drink that day, and she told deputies that she had three shots of alcohol Wednesday morning.

Responding deputies asked Morris to exit the vehicle, which she did, but she reportedly had to use the vehicle for support while doing so. The sheriff’s office said a field sobriety test returned positive results for intoxication, and a breathe sample revealed a .267 blood-alcohol content.

The child was picked up by a family member, and Morris was arrested booked into Mohave County jail. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15.