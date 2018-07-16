Mohave's Most Wanted | July 16, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Thomasina Renee Peveler

DOB: 10/17/1980 Native American Female 5-0 150 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Facilitation of a felony, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/08/2018

David Suarez

DOB: 11/30/1983 White Male 5-7 250 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 06/13/2018

James Jacob Widel

DOB: 12/27/1971 White Male 5-9 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/06/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Michael Justin Mossner

Offense: Forgery times 2, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018

Deanna Jean Rust

Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 07/06/2018

Gilberto Nabor Sanchez

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department