Mohave's Most Wanted | July 16, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Thomasina Renee Peveler
DOB: 10/17/1980 Native American Female 5-0 150 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Facilitation of a felony, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/08/2018
David Suarez
DOB: 11/30/1983 White Male 5-7 250 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 06/13/2018
James Jacob Widel
DOB: 12/27/1971 White Male 5-9 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/06/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Michael Justin Mossner
Offense: Forgery times 2, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018
Deanna Jean Rust
Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 07/06/2018
Gilberto Nabor Sanchez
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
