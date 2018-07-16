Mohave's Most Wanted | July 16, 2018

Michael Justin Mossner, Deanna Jean Rust, Gilberto Nabor, Sanchez

Michael Justin Mossner, Deanna Jean Rust, Gilberto Nabor, Sanchez

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Thomasina Renee Peveler

    Thomasina Renee Peveler

    DOB: 10/17/1980 Native American Female 5-0 150 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Facilitation of a felony, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 05/08/2018

    photo

    David Suarez

    David Suarez

    DOB: 11/30/1983 White Male 5-7 250 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 06/13/2018

    photo

    James Jacob Widel

    James Jacob Widel

    DOB: 12/27/1971 White Male 5-9 150 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 07/06/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    Michael Justin Mossner

    Offense: Forgery times 2, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018

    Deanna Jean Rust

    Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 07/06/2018

    Gilberto Nabor Sanchez

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 07/10/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story