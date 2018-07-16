SCAM ALERT: Phone scammer claims to be Mohave County deputy sheriff

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to be on the lookout for a phone scam being conducted with an individual claiming to be Deputy Wayne Grey with the sheriff’s office.

MCSO was contacted Saturday by a concerned citizen who said she received a voicemail from a man claiming to be Grey. The man left a callback number of 928-846-3316 ext. 702. The sheriff’s office does not employ anyone by the name of Wayne Grey and the callback number given is not that of MCSO.

A staff member called the number and reached a male subject who claimed to run the name of the staff member before transferring them to the “Citations and Warrants Division.” At that point, a second male answered the phone claiming to be Grey. He told the staff member that he had failed to appear for jury duty July 12, resulting in two failure to appear warrants for his arrest.

The second subject, “Grey,” told the staff member there was a $1,450 fine on each warrant. The call was disconnected after the staff member said that he did not have a cellphone, which was required for the three-step payment process described by the individual. Multiple attempts to reach someone at the number were not successful after the initial call was disconnected.

MCSO said in a press release that the office “does not conduct business in this manner,” and that it is a scam. The sheriff’s office urges the community to be cautious when it comes to sending money or providing personal information, and to contact local law enforcement if fraud is suspected.

“Contrary to this elaborate scam, the courts do not issue arrest warrants for failure to appear for jury service,” Judge Charles Gurtler said in the release. “If a person is subpoenaed for jury service, and does not appear, no arrest warrant is issued.”

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office