True of false; as a person gets older, do they become weaker, does their metabolism slow down, and is their body composition naturally higher in fat?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

This may be true for a lot people, but it doesn’t have to be!

All these changes are a result of muscle loss that happens naturally with age. After age 40, adults lose 0.25 to 0.33 pounds of muscle a year and gain that much in body fat. Muscle loss and fat gain can be prevented with resistance exercises. It doesn’t matter how old you are, or how long it has been since you’ve been active. Age-related muscle loss can be reversed!

A couple of 45-minute strength training classes weekly can increase your strength significantly. It will also help improve body composition so that you have less body fat and more lean muscle. You can feel and see the results from building more calorie burning muscle, with increased energy and smaller clothing sizes!

Do strength training exercises regularly. You can start by using small hand weights that you could lift at least 10 times, but no more than 15 times. You could also attend exercises classes or watch home exercise videos. Consult a physician before you begin.

What’s another way that we can protect lean muscle tissue?

Don’t skip breakfast!

For those of you that are good breakfast eaters try to keep a few nutrients in mind when making your selections. Consider protein, fiber, and calcium when selecting breakfast items. There are many good options to choose from to obtain these important nutrients that can help with your weight loss efforts.

Protein, which is important for protecting your lean body mass, and fiber, which will help you feel full, are found in many common breakfast items. Eggs, low-fat cheese and low-fat dairy (i.e. skim milk, low-fat yogurt) and Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplements are excellent protein choices. There are many high-fiber fruits such as bananas, apples, and strawberries, as well as many high-fiber cereals to choose from. Whole grain breads are also a good source of fiber. Calcium currently is receiving much attention in research for its positive influence on fat and weight loss. Calcium can also be obtained through skim milk, low-fat yogurt, low-fat cottage cheese and other cheeses.

These food selections may not be as convenient as grabbing a bar and eating on the run. But, they don’t take much time to prepare either. You can sweeten things up by adding fruit to cereal, yogurt, and to cottage cheese. You can enjoy eggs or toast with low-fat cheese. Consider waking up a few minutes earlier to have time for breakfast. It’s worth the nutrients, variety and enjoyment you can add to your day.

