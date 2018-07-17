Arizona Game and Fish Department working to stop spread of invasive mussels

PHOENIX – Western states and tribes are getting some help in combating the spread of invasive quagga and zebra mussels thanks to the allocation of more than $4 million by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

According to an Arizona Game and Fish Department press release, the funds are part of an initiative that Ryan Zinke, Department of Interior secretary, referred to as “Safeguarding the West: Actions to Strengthen Federal, State, and Tribal Coordination to Address Invasive Mussels.”

Quagga and zebra mussels can damage ecosystems and fisheries and contribute to poor water quality and algae blooms. The mussels can also attach themselves inside of raw water pipes, which can lead to millions of dollars being spent to manage clogged water and power infrastructure.

“This money will be a tremendous help to our program,” said Erin Raney, AZGFD Aquatic Invasive Species coordinator, in the release. “Containing the spread of invasive mussels is costly, but worthwhile in the long run. We just haven’t had the resources to properly address the issue in Arizona before now.”

Raney continued by saying that the entire region would be impacted both ecologically and economically should the mussels spread to currently uninfected waters.

The money will be used to support existing and future efforts to increase watercraft inspections and decontamination locations throughout Arizona. The $4 million will also be used to increase enforcement efforts. That enforcement pertains to certified inspections of boats in an effort to decrease the likelihood that the mussels will spread.

“We are already working with local, state, interstate and federal partners, as well as private industry to build our program and provide more inspection and decontamination opportunities for boaters,” Raney said. “We hope that by expanding services, we will get better compliance. It’s a big job, but with everybody pitching in, we can stop their spread.”

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department