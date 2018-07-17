Horoscopes | July 17, 2018

Birthdays: Luke Bryan, 42; Carey Hart, 43; David Hasselhoff, 66; Donald Sutherland, 83.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved, participate and make a difference. Use your voice to bring about change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A little downtime will do you good. A change of scenery or a shopping spree will give you some great ideas for ways to update your image or lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Offer what you can and be honest about what you are willing to take on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal improvements can be made. Whether it’s a quick makeover or starting a fitness and health routine, you’ll be happy with the results, and you’ll feel good about what you accomplish.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time and live within your means. Trying to do too much will put you in a vulnerable position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a plan and follow through. Your ability to bring about positive change in a practical way will be impressive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your chores and focus on what you can do for others. Your assistance will be welcomed but may not be appreciated with the rewards you expect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make sure you have everything in order before you get started. Being ill-prepared will make others question your ability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll need to take a closer look at your spending habits and consider who is taking advantage of you and your generosity. Helping someone who is undeserving will cause you to fall short when it comes to your personal responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be tempted to express yourself emotionally. Before you do, make sure you have your facts straight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and effort into saving and building your equity. If you are excessive, it will leave you in an awkward position that could disrupt your relationship with someone close to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your unusual way of looking at situations will help you come up with the right tools to turn a negative into a positive. Romance or making a personal improvement will boost your morale.