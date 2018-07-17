Leftover big game tags still available

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has advised that there are still a lot of big game tags available for those that were unsuccessful in this year’s draw.

For deer there are 1,614 leftover tags available, but they are mostly for antlered whitetail hunts in southeastern Arizona.

There are 288 tags available for muzzleloader deer hunts, and youth-only deer (28) along with 408 fall turkey tags and 72 youth-only fall javelina tags, and one youth-only pheasant hunt permit tag in Unit 40B.

Of special interest to local sportsmen, there are still 8 youth-only deer tags available for hunt #1193, Unit 16A and 8 permits for the Unit 16A youth-only javelina hunt, hunt #5502.

The only way to obtain these tags is through the U.S. Mail and the Department will accept applications starting July 23. If the application is received prior to the July 23 date, it will be rejected.

To apply sportsmen must use the paper application and must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, ATTN: Draw/First Come, 5000 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix AZ 85086.

If there are any remaining leftover tags on July 30, they are available on a first come-first serve basis at any department office.

To see what tags are available, go to www.azgfd.gov/draw

Fees for fall big game tags are resident deer, $58, resident youth-only deer $38. Resident turkey tags are $38 while youth-only javelina tags are $28.

Youth hunting and fishing combination licenses are just $5.