Rep. Paul Mosley faces fallout for alleged speeding incident

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Republican Party voted to censure Rep. Paul Mosley for “conduct unbecoming a Mohave County Precinct Committeeman and Elected State Representative” Saturday in relation to an alleged speeding incident March 27.

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office recently released a video showing Rep. Mosley being stopped for allegedly going 97 mph in a 55 mph zone along State Route 95. In the video, after the deputy tells Mosley to watch his speed, Mosley replies with, “Well, I was doing 120 earlier.”

He added that he also drives as fast as 130 or 140 mph.

In an apologetic statement on his Facebook page, Mosley wrote that his “jokes about frequently driving over 100 mile per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the Capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgement on my part, for which I am truly sorry.”

Mohave County’s Republican Party also said in the release that Mosley told the deputy that his legislative immunity prevented him from receiving a criminal speeding ticket.

“As elected officials … we have to hold ourselves, not to a normal standard, but to an even higher standard because of our positions,” the county GOP released. “Mr. Mosley, by virtue of his behaviors, has not upheld those standards and, while we cannot tell him what to do with his campaign, we will dissociate ourselves from (it) by a motion of censure.”

Mosley did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Miner.

“I would like to apologize to my colleagues and constituents, as well as law enforcement, for my conduct on March 27, 2018, which is shown in the recently release video,” Mosley wrote on his Facebook page. “My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over.”

He continued by writing that legislative immunity is a “serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused.”

The Mohave County Republican Party stated in the release that the motion was met with “overwhelming support” from the 100 committee men and women in attendance.

The Mohave County Republican Central Committee is made up of all elected and appointed precinct committeemen within Mohave County.