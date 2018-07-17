Transit Advisory Commission to discuss bylaw amendments

KINGMAN – The Transit Advisory Commission will hear a quarterly report from the Kingman Area Regional Transit superintendent, and the commission will continue discussing its bylaws at its meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Sheri Furr, Kingman Area Regional Transit superintendent, will provide an overview of quarterly ridership and financial data. The commission will also discuss, but take no action, on amendments to its bylaws that were addressed at a special meeting June 20.

Suggested changes at that meeting included the commission having an onboarding process for new members and updating the commission’s mission statement based on the opening paragraph of the Arizona Department of Transportation guide book.

The commission will also discuss having an informational booth at the Mohave County Fair.