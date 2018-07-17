WACOG offering Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

KINGMAN – The Western Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is now accepting sign-ups for a Stanford University-developed Chronic Disease Self-Management Program.

According to a WACOG press release, CDSMP helps older adults better manage chronic conditions, improves quality of life and lowers health care costs. Workshops like the one being offered assist people in gaining self-confidence in their ability to control symptoms, in addition to teaching how health problems may affect their lives.

Focuses of the class include how to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, and ways to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and endurance. Methods of managing medications will also be addressed, as will healthy eating and communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals.

The program will begin once 10 people have signed up. Classes will run from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Mohave County Library-Kingman meeting room, 3269 N. Burbank St. The class will be headed by two individuals with at least one of whom is a non-health professional with a chronic disease.

To sign up, call 928-377-4961 or email maeganb@wacog.com.

Information provided by the Western Arizona Council of Governments