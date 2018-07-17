Woman crashes truck through block wall into house, parked vehicles

A 71-year-old woman behind the wheel of the red Ford F-150 suffered injuries to her pelvis or hip after going through a block wall and crashing into two parked vehicles and a house in the 3700 block of Irving Street Saturday morning. (Kingman Police Department photo)

  Originally Published: July 17, 2018 6:32 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – A truck crashed into a house and two parked vehicles at about 4:55 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Irving Street, and though damage was extensive, nobody was hurt except the driver, police reported Tuesday.

    The 71-year-old woman driver told officers she started her Ford F-150 truck and experienced high engine RPM. When she put the truck into drive, it launched into gear and reached speeds of more than 60 mph before crashing into a block wall and the parked vehicles. She was able to avoid hitting several other parked vehicles.

    Investigators believe that a floor mat was incorrectly placed, pushing down on the accelerator, causing extreme engine revving and high speed.

    The driver may have suffered a fractured pelvis or hip. She was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

    No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Information provided by Kingman Police Department

