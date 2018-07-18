Clean City Commission could take action on curbside recycling

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission has been looking at the city’s curbside recycling program for months, and will continue to do so at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission hopes to find an economically feasible way to offer a venue for proper disposal of recyclables to residents. The original goal was for the commission to offer Council a recommendation on the future of the program by July, meaning the CCC could take action Thursday.

From November to March, 550 homes in the Walleck Ranch and Legacy neighborhoods participated in curbside recycling. That figure accounts for about 5 percent of the 11,000 homes utilizing Kingman sanitation.

The commission and Rob Owen, Public Works director, agreed at the commission’s May meeting that expanding the curbside recycling program would most likely require the City to have its own material recovery facility. Materials are currently being transported to Las Vegas twice a week at a cost of about $581 each trip.

The commission will also continue discussing the formation of a two-person recycling and beautification subcommittee. Lastly, commissioners will consider participating in a joint meeting with the Historical Preservation Commission July 24 to discuss projects related to downtown appearance and activities.