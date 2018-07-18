Embattled kennel owner calls out county supervisor on his ‘facts’

KINGMAN – Jacquelyn Chevalier took three minutes of her allotted time during the call to the public at Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting to refute Supervisor Buster Johnson’s “facts” about the seizure of her dogs by animal control in December.

Johnson wrote a letter in response to a Daily Miner story in which he was criticized by Chevalier for “dishonestly” accusing her of causing injuries to her AKC-registered German shepherd, Blueberry, when she alleges those injuries occurred under the care of animal control.

“Her statements were made at the call to the public section of our meeting where anyone can come forward and tell lies,” Johnson wrote.

Chevalier showed a photograph of the dog with its skin ripped and bloodied, allegedly during a fight at the county dog shelter.

“There was an injury, but it occurred under the (Western Arizona) Humane Society’s watch,” Chevalier said. “They either deliberately misled the attorney, or he knew they lied.”

Johnson said Chevalier was convicted of animal cruelty after her dogs were seized by animal control, and that Justice Court on Jan. 4 determined they were subjected to “cruel mistreatment.”

“False. That charge was dismissed,” Chevalier said. “The animal control officer even apologized to me. Also, no animals were seized before last December.”

At least one animal died of a parasite infection, and all of the remaining dogs were adopted out to “responsible parties,” Johnson added.

Chevalier has filed a $2 million claim against the county for illegally seizing her dogs. Animal control officers pushed their way past her and entered her home without permission, Chevalier alleged.

She further stated that records show she purchased 50 pounds of dog food every three days. “But (animal control) claimed I didn’t feed my dogs. What did I do? Eat their food?”

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers took more than a dozen dogs and six cats off Chevalier’s property in the 3900 block of North Mormon Flat Road in December, citing violation of numerous county ordinances.

They reportedly found animals that were sick and in need of care, living in a mobile home that was soiled with animal feces and excrement. The animals were confiscated and taken to Western Arizona Humane Society animal shelter in Kingman.

Johnson said the photographs he showed were from public records, along with descriptions of the property, and veterinarians testified to the animal abuse.

Only one veterinarian testified, and she found 12 of the 15 dogs to be in fair condition, 7 percent to 10 percent underweight two days after they were seized, Chevalier noted in her address to the board.

“Make sure you have your so-called facts right, Supervisor Johnson, before accusing others of lying. Because your facts are a fairy tale. My dogs and I are still suffering,” she said.