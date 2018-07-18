Golden Valley man arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local convenience store on Highway 68 in Golden Valley Tuesday in reference to a man with a knife.

A victim and witnesses reported to MCSO that Marlon Ferrer-Collado, 42, of Golden Valley, was looking into the back of the victim’s truck. When the victim confronted him, Ferrer-Collado pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

The victim ran back in the store and called 911. No injuries were reported.

Ferrer-Collado was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office