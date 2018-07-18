Horoscopes | July 18, 2018

Birthdays: Chace Crawford, 33; Kristen Bell, 38; Vin Diesel, 51; Wendy Williams, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Constructive criticism can help you make an adjustment that will put you in the running for something special. Pitch in and help someone who can offer you something in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live and learn. What you experience or observe today will help you initiate the personal changes you want to make in your personal life or to the way you take care of yourself physically.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get emotional issues out of the way. Discussing what you’d like to see happen will clear the way for better days ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t lose sight of what you want to achieve. Much can be accomplished if you set your emotions aside and concentrate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of emotional matters concerning a partner or relative. Listen and respond to what others have to say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t put too much onus on what others are doing. Follow through with your plans, and make the changes that support your efforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider how best to use your energy. Fixing or rearranging something that will improve your living or working conditions will ward off criticism or complaints.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t jump to conclusions that will lead to an argument. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish and the changes you want to incorporate into your everyday routine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for ideas that have substance and can offer the kind of return you need to make it worth your while to explore. Insight, will help you uncover exactly what’s needed to succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful how you word things. Someone will get the wrong impression, causing emotional fallout if you aren’t diplomatic in the way you approach sensitive subjects.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t forget to tuck away some money for something you want. Investing time and money in the future will bring better results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a creative outlet that will give you the opportunity to use your skills. What you come up with will surprise others.